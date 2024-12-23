PADANG BESAR: The Perlis government is seeking the federal government to consider extending the operation of the border gates at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex Padang Besar and Wang Kelian by two hours.

Perlis Infrastructure, Transport and Border Relations Committee chairman Izizam Ibrahim said the state government hoped that operations at the Padang Besar ICQS Complex could be extended until midnight from 10 pm currently, while the ICQS Complex in Wang Kelian to operate until 9 pm from 7 pm currently.

“This aims to provide economic opportunities for residents, enabling them to further enhance their income if the operating hours are extended by an additional two hours,“ he told reporters after meeting representatives of the Thai Home Ministry at the Wang Kelian-Wang Prachan border gate near here.

Izizam also urged the federal government to expedite the reopening of the free flow zone at Wang Kelian, which has remained closed since April 1, 2015, to rejuvenate local economic activities and tourism in the area.

He explained that the prolonged closure has left the Wang Kelian Shopping Arcade deserted, with little to no business activity.

Traders are struggling to sustain their operations due to the lack of visitors to the arcade, he said.

In terms of security, Izizam said the state government is confident that security control at the border in Perlis is improving, with strict control by Customs and Immigration.

The free flow zone at Wang Kelian was closed following the discovery of a temporary settlement and a mass grave containing the bodies of human trafficking victims at Bukit Wang Burma near here.