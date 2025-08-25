Perodua wire harness store 80% destroyed in Batang Kali fire

BATANG KALI: A wire harness store for the Perodua factory along Jalan Ipoh was about 80% destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call at 4.45 am.

The first fire engine from the Kuala Kubu Bharu station arrived at the scene at 5.07 am.

He said the firefighting operation also involved personnel from the Bukit Sentosa and Rawang stations.

A total strength of 26 firemen participated in the operation.

The Class A iron-structured building measuring 100 by 80 square feet was already engulfed in flames when the team reached the scene.

“We brought the blaze under control at 5.45 am and no casualties were reported,” he said in a statement.

The equipment deployed included two Fire Rescue Tenders and one Compact Fire Rescue Tender.

Two Emergency Medical Rescue Services units also participated in the operation.

A water tanker and a Triton four-wheel-drive vehicle belonging to the Volunteer Firefighting Squad were also deployed. – Bernama