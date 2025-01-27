PeSAWAH urges govt to raise paddy floor price to RM1,800

PUTRAJAYA: The Pertubuhan Persaudaraan Pesawah Malaysia (PeSAWAH), an association representing paddy farmers, has urged the government to consider its proposal to raise the paddy floor price from RM1,300 per tonne to RM1,800.

PeSAWAH chairman Abdul Rashid Yob said that the proposal, along with another outlined in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), today, reflects the urgent needs of paddy farmers across the nation.

“The request by paddy farmers is reasonable, especially given that the current floor price is no longer relevant in light of rising diesel and paddy seed costs. Increasing the paddy floor price is crucial to ensuring the survival of paddy farmers and securing the country’s food supply,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after submitting the memorandum to the Prime Minister’s political secretary Chan Ming Kai.

Additionally, Abdul Rashid said that the memorandum also voiced PeSAWAH’s objection to the proposed Crop Seed Quality Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the next sitting and called on the government to consider shelving the bill.

Abdul Rashid said the proposed bill mandates that individuals involved in processing and distributing crop seeds must obtain a licence, and submit seed samples for laboratory verification tests.

Under the bill, he explained, any seed storage or distribution entity operating without a licence could face fines of up to RM100,000 and a prison sentence of up to three years.

“We strongly object to the proposed bill, as it is seen as a burden on small-scale farmers,” he said.

He explained that this objection stems from the rising costs of paddy cultivation, frequent delays in seed supply, and the declining quality of certified paddy seeds.

“In recent years, nearly 30 per cent of paddy farmers have begun processing, sharing, and selling paddy seeds from their own fields, to reduce costs and generate additional income on a small scale,” he added.

Earlier, over 500 paddy farmers gathered peacefully at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) grounds, holding posters that read, among others, ‘PMX tolong naikkan harga lantai’ (PMX, please raise floor prices) and ‘Tolak pelesenan wajib untuk setiap benih’ (Reject compulsory licensing for every seed).

In response, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, assured that he would visit the affected areas to engage with the farmers directly.

“As the responsible minister, I will visit the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA), Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA), and other locations to continue engaging with paddy farmers,” he said.