KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today confirmed that its subsidiary, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), received notices on April 30, 2025, from the Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication concerning gas processing and distribution.

The national oil firm told Bernama that PCSB is statutorily authorised under the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 to undertake the company’s activities and comply with all applicable laws in doing so.

“While we respect the aspirations of the state of Sarawak, Petronas also has a duty to uphold this PDA 1974 and safeguard national interests.

“Petronas will continue to engage constructively and work closely with the federal government, Sarawak state government, and Petros in exploring future arrangements to ensure regulatory clarity and operational continuity for the benefit of the industry, state, and nation as a whole,” it said.

Petronas emphasised that it is committed to ensuring that the rights and interests of all parties, including end-consumers and investors, are addressed accordingly.