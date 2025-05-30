KUCHING: In celebrating this year’s Gawai festivities, PETRONAS proudly presents ‘Marked’ or ‘Tanda Kasih’, a touching story that explores the power of personal resilience, the strength of family bonds, and the beauty of cultural pride.

In a statement, PETRONAS said the film, which premiered today across their official YouTube and Facebook channels, follows Melia, a young Iban girl, as she undergoes an emotional journey of self-acceptance, confronting the challenges of growing up with a prominent birthmark on her forehead.

As Gawai approaches, Melia is asked to wear the sugu tinggi, a traditional Iban woman’s headdress that symbolises dignity and cultural heritage. However, doubt lingers in her heart as she wonders if she is truly worthy of bearing such a significant piece of tradition.

“Her silent struggles go largely unnoticed by her family, except for her grandmother, whose loving presence and gentle encouragement become a source of strength and guidance.

“More than a story of self-acceptance, ‘Marked’ celebrates the ties that unite us, family, and community, and reminds us that strength grows through connection and shared heritage,” the statement read.

PETRONAS Vice President of Group Strategic Relations and Communications, Norafizal Mat Saad said ‘Marked’ is a tribute to the strength within communities in Malaysia and the richness of the Iban tradition.

“At PETRONAS, we believe in the power of storytelling to celebrate the diversity and beauty of our people and cultures. It also reflects the values of unity and shared purpose, reminding us that when we stand together and support one another, we create space for everyone to belong and thrive,” he was quoted as saying.

Norafizal hoped that the story would encourage Malaysians to embrace their identity with pride and support each other in the journey of self-discovery.

In the spirit of the harvest season, PETRONAS also presents ‘Crown of Love’ or ‘Mahkota Teristimewa’, a Kaamatan story that celebrates community strength and the meaning of love.

“Though from different cultures, both films share a message of embracing diversity and being true to ourselves, reflecting a Malaysia where differences connect, not divide,” the statement added.