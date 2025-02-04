KUALA LUMPUR: The maintenance of Petronas’ gas pipeline network nationwide adheres to high standards, with the pipelines having a lifespan of over 50 years, according to Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir.

Syed Zainal Abidin, who worked as a project engineer for Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) on the construction of gas pipelines, including in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, between 1988 and 1990, said that throughout his more than 30-year career, integrity and safety were never taken lightly by Petronas.

“The design, thickness, and quality of the pipes are intended for long-term durability because replacing pipelines every 10 years would be extremely costly. That is why their lifespan can reach over 50 years.

“This has been proven in many other countries, provided that interventions, maintenance, and periodic inspections are carried out. I am confident that Petronas has implemented the highest safety measures in maintaining the gas pipeline network across the country,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Syed Zainal Abidin, who previously served as Vice President of Marketing for Petronas’ Downstream Business and as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB), noted that the pigging method, which involves cleaning pipelines using specialised equipment, is typically carried out every three to four months.

He added that this method also allows for the inspection and recording of conditions inside the pipeline, such as deformations, blockages, and leaks.

“When I was stationed in Segamat, we would conduct monthly aerial inspections using helicopters to check for any soil erosion,” he said.

Syed Zainal Abidin, who retired from Petronas in 2020, explained that Malaysia’s gas pipeline network originates in Kerteh, Terengganu, and extends through northern and southern regions, including Johor, Singapore, and Kedah, covering a total length of over 800 kilometres.

According to Malaysian Gas Association web page, an extensive natural gas pipeline network has been established to transport natural gas from the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia to the demand centres that are predominantly located in the west coast.

The backbone of the network is the high pressure transmission pipeline called the Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) system.

Syed Zainal Abidin stated that gas distribution for industrial purposes via pipelines has been in place for a long time, and it is common for these pipelines to pass through residential areas, as designated buffer zones prevent unauthorised access to the pipeline reserves.

“The public is not allowed in these areas. As far as I understand, even crossing the zone requires written permission from Petronas, which imposes strict safety conditions,” he said.

He emphasised that it is highly unlikely for a gas pipeline to explode on its own, especially given Petronas’ stringent maintenance standards.

“For a pipeline to rupture on its own is almost impossible. From what I have seen, past explosions in other countries were mainly due to external interference. However, for this particular incident, we do not know the cause yet, and we should let the police conduct their investigation.

“So, in terms of safety, I do not think there is much to worry about. Petronas also employs a detection system that allows remote monitoring of any leaks. However, if someone were to dig or excavate in the pipeline area, that is something beyond Petronas’ control,” he said.

Yesterday, the nation was shaken by a gas pipeline fire involving a Petronas-owned pipeline in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya. The blaze affected hundreds of homes and residents, with towering flames generating intense heat and spreading dust over a radius of more than five kilometres from the incident site.