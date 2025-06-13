KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s film sector is set to receive a fresh round of government support, with applications for Phase 2 of the 2025 Creative Content Fund (DKK) opening on June 17.

The funding programme, managed by the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS), will remain open until July 27.

In a statement today, FINAS said two co-production categories are available under this phase, namely the feature or animated films and documentaries.

Applications must be submitted via the Creative Industry Management and Monitoring System (SPPIK) at https://sppik.finas.my, in line with current fund guidelines.

FINAS said detailed infographics, application links and video tutorials will be shared on its website and social media once the window opens.

Questions can be directed through the SPPIK portal or via email to the Production Management Division at infodkd@finas.my.