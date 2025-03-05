KIMANIS: A six-month pilot project is being conducted at the Petronas Kimanis station to assess the demand for RON97 petrol for vehicles plying the route between Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the move follows complaints from locals and tourists from Brunei regarding the difficulty in obtaining RON97 petrol in the area.

He said only 37 out of 260 petrol stations across Sabah offer RON97, adding that many stations in the state do not supply it due to low demand, which poses a risk of financial loss.

“The main issue faced by visitors and tourists from Brunei stems from the current government policy, which stipulates that foreign-registered vehicles are only allowed to refuel with RON97, a non-subsidised fuel sold at market price.

“According to records from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, 156,000 Brunei-registered vehicles entered Malaysia between 2023 and last year,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after attending the outreach programme and launching of RON 97 at the Petronas Kimanis station here, which was also attended by Petronas Dagangan Berhad chief operating officer Azureen Azita Abdullah.

Armizan said the petrol station is suitable for supporting the route, considering the 205-kilometre driving distance from Bandar Seri Begawan to the station, which is also strategically positioned along the Pan Borneo Highway.

He said the pilot would utilise a Mini Portable Container System (PCS) with a 5,000-litre capacity.

“This approach aims to assess the effectiveness of the fuel storage and sales system in meeting consumer demand while minimising the financial impact should fuel sales fall short of projected levels.

“This trial period also allows for detailed monitoring and analysis of operational aspects, including supply stability, customer demand patterns, and delivery logistics requirements, to ensure a more efficient, sustainable, and profitable implementation in the long term,” he said.

According to Armizan, the ministry will consider expanding the number of petrol stations supplying RON97 along the route following positive results from the pilot project.