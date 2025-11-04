Pipeline blast raises awareness on hidden property risks

PETALING JAYA: The recent gas pipeline fire incident has rattled many Malaysians, particularly those considering property purchases in the affected or nearby areas.

What was once an overlooked consideration on the property checklist is now gaining serious attention – hidden underground risks such as fuel pipelines.

For many potential buyers, safety concerns have always played a part in the decision-making process, but the recent incident has brought these hidden threats to the forefront.

“Honestly, such pipelines were never a top consideration until this recent incident,” said Yaswinii Kannan, 28, a business analyst.

Her typical checklist includes evaluating nearby pollution sources, proximity to hazardous industrial premises, electrical hubs and other strong electromagnetic fields.

Other key considerations for Yaswinii include the crime rate in the area, security features such as gated communities and camera surveillance, and traffic risks.

She also looks at the environmental history of the land, such as whether it was once a mine or a lake.

“It is also important to investigate the land stability and check for pests, termites or other harmful parasites,” she added.

For Indira Magesan, 31, a

former general practitioner, buying property revolves around three main pillars – location, safety and finance.

She emphasised the importance of being near basic amenities, evaluating future developments

for investment potential and

ensuring affordability.

Although checking for industrial activity and construction is part of her process, pipelines had never been a concern.

“To be honest, we just make sure that industrial areas are at least five to 10km away from our community.

“As a layperson, we don’t have access to blueprints to check for pipelines underground.

“As for construction sites, as long as safety, noise levels and air quality are maintained, I’m okay because these factors can affect property value in the long term,” she said.

Before the fire incident, Indira had been unaware of the risks posed by pipelines.

“We assumed all developments go through strict evaluations to ensure safety,” she said.

“But now, we realise freak incidents such as this can happen anywhere to anyone.

“It will definitely influence my decision in the future. Safety is crucial, but peace of mind is even more important.”

Reflecting on the explosion, she expressed concern that despite numerous regulations for property construction, such an incident still happened.

“Buyers need to do thorough research on the property and evaluate the developer’s portfolio and risk management measures before making a decision.

“I’m not sure if I’d consider buying a house near the site of the incident or in areas known to have gas pipelines, at least not now.”

While Indira believes authorities will take steps to improve safety in the area, she pointed out that human nature makes it difficult to let go of past trauma.

She also said full disclosure on such incidents should be mandatory for parties selling property.

“Buyers must be made aware of past accidents, the countermeasures taken, the placement of pipelines and ongoing safety measures.

“It’s crucial that they have all the information to make informed decisions, free from the pressure of sales talk or promotions.”