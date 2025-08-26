PKB expands recycled exercise book initiative to two million by 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education has expanded its sustainable education initiative through Perbadanan Kota Buku with a target of distributing two million recycled exercise books by the January 2026 school session.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh launched the ‘Two Million Recycled Exercise Books: Driving Sustainable Education’ project as a continuation of last year’s successful first phase.

“Last year, we successfully distributed one million recycled exercise books, benefitting over 100,000 students from 2,060 schools in the Klang Valley, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Wong emphasised that the initiative supports ESG-based sustainable education while easing financial burdens for families, particularly those from the B40 group.

“With a target of two million books, more students will benefit and more schools will be involved,” he added.

He expressed appreciation to more than 20 corporate sponsors who supported the previous project and called for more parties to ensure the success of the second phase.

PKB chief executive officer Adibah Omar stated that the project enables closer collaboration between the corporate sector and the Ministry of Education to support B40 students’ education.

“The idea is to invite corporate partners to work hand-in-hand with the MoE to ensure that no B40 child is left behind in their education,” she said.

Adibah revealed that the initiative has received support from the National Book Council of Malaysia and attracted sponsorships from Thailand.

She confirmed that the second phase distribution would expand to northern states including Kedah, Perlis, Penang and Perak, plus East Coast states Terengganu and Kelantan.

She expressed hope that the recycling initiative would extend beyond exercise books to other single-use items like exam papers and learning materials nationwide. – Bernama