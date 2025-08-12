PKBM BIM Satellite Centre to boost digital construction skills in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association (PKBM) has launched the PKBM BIM Satellite Centre to address digital technology challenges in the construction sector.

Located in Section 13, Shah Alam, the training centre aims to equip contractors with skills in Building Information Modelling (BIM) and other advanced technologies.

PKBM president Datuk Dr Azman Yusoff highlighted the centre’s collaboration with CIDB E-Construct Services Sdn Bhd, which donated 15 computers for training programmes.

“Terms like BIM, IoT, and drone mapping are common globally, but many Malaysian contractors are still adapting,” he said during the PKBM Sixth Annual General Meeting.

Azman noted that limited access to resources and support has slowed technology adoption among local contractors.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan attended the event, underscoring government support for digital transformation in construction.

The centre will begin operations next month, initially training PKBM contractors to reduce reliance on foreign labour.

Azman stressed that digitalisation is now a necessity for survival in the competitive construction industry.

He urged Bumiputera contractors to step out of their comfort zones to remain professionally competitive.

PKBM also proposed reducing tender margins from 15% to 10% to align with current market conditions.

The association called for the reinstatement of the Variation of Price (VOP) mechanism to manage sudden material cost hikes.

Azman praised CIDB and DOSM’s collaboration in monitoring construction material prices to prevent market manipulation.

He expressed hope for increased budget allocations for small contractors in the upcoming 2026 Budget. - Bernama