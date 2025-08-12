Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match moved to Miami by RFEF

THE Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced the relocation of the La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona to Miami.

The game, originally scheduled for December in Spain, will now take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 20.

This marks the first time a regular-season match from one of Europe’s top domestic leagues could be played outside its home country.

The RFEF confirmed it has submitted the proposal to UEFA and FIFA for final approval.

While the Spanish Super Cup has previously been held abroad, this move sets a new precedent for league matches.

The fixture falls on the final matchday before La Liga’s winter break. - AFP