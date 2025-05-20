PKR central leadership election results expected Saturday afternoon

JOHOR BAHRU: The results of the election for the central leadership of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) are expected to be known as early as 2.30 pm this Saturday (May 24).

Its secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said voting for the election of the Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Leadership Council, and the Wanita Leadership Council for the 2025-2028 term will take place this Friday (May 23), from 8 am to 5 pm.

She said the voting process will involve over 30,000 delegates.

“Out of this total, more than 9,000 delegates will vote physically, while the remainder will vote online,” she told Bernama today.

According to Fuziah, physical voting for delegates attending the congress will take place at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and the Danga Bay Convention Centre here.

For Sabah and Sarawak, physical voting will be held at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching.

Meanwhile, ordinary and additional delegates for the National Congress, AMK, and Women Congress do not need to be physically present as voting will be conducted online at the same date and time via the ADIL application.

Touching on the candidates, Fuziah said no objections were received from any of the candidates after the nomination process, which was held over two days beginning May 8, while the objection period was on May 11 and 12.

On May 10, PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said a total of 251 candidates had offered themselves to contest in the party’s national leadership election for the 2025-2028 term.

Dr Zaliha said that the nominations include 104 candidates for the MPP, 85 for the youth wing, and 62 for the women’s wing.

The party’s nomination process saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returned unopposed as president, while the deputy president post will witness a straight fight between Nurul Izzah Anwar and incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also Minister of Economy.

For the vice-president posts, 12 individuals submitted their nominations, including four incumbents, namely Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun; and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Wanita Congress, is scheduled from May 22 to 24 here.