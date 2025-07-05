PKR elections: Nurul Izzah to make the best decision

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar said she will make the best decision regarding calls from grassroots members and party leaders to contest the deputy president post in the party elections for the 2025-2028 term.

According to a Facebook post, Nurul Izzah, who also serves as the Penang State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman, said the decision must strike a balance between fostering unity and camaraderie and pursuing meaningful reform for all party members.

“I honestly respect and appreciate grassroots views calling for me to contest the Keadilan (PKR) deputy president post.

“The party is in a critical phase. Therefore, any decision must consider the need to unite and strengthen bonds among comrades and bring fresh perspectives and meaningful changes to ensure that the party remains relevant and trusted by Malaysians,” she added.

Nurul Izzah said the decision would not be about any individual, but rather the collective effort to build the party together through good and bad times.

Nurul Izzah continues to gain support to contest the party’s number two position from Wanita PKR chief, who is also Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Penang MPN deputy chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, Perak Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Labuan division chief Simsudin Sidek.

Yesterday, five Melaka division chiefs, namely Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who is also the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary (Hang Tuah Jaya), Mohd Khuzaire Mohd Kamal Kannan (Alor Gajah), Azlan Osman (Tangga Batu), Jagatheason Ramiah (Jasin), and Md Yusoff Ahmad (Kota Melaka), expressed their full backing for Nurul Izzah to contest the deputy presidency in this month’s party polls.

Selangor MPN chairman and PKR vice president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Tapah division chief Azam Afandi also supported Nurul Izzah’s candidacy.

Nurul Izzah had announced her intention to defend her vice-president post in the upcoming party polls. Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli currently holds the deputy president post.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MPN vice chairman Zamakh Sari Ibrahim urged all candidates wishing to contest the party’s deputy president post to declare their intention promptly.

“The selection criteria for the deputy president post are someone capable of shouldering the responsibilities of the president in managing the party, accepted by all factions, and loyal to the party’s struggle,” he said at today’s press conference at the PKR office in Tumpat, Kelantan.

Online nominations for the 2025 PKR elections for the Central Leadership Council, AMK and Wanita PKR will occur over two days starting tomorrow.

PKR Annual Congress, including AMK and Wanita PKR congresses, will be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru.