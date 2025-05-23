JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members must emulate the leadership and success of their president and Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has worked tirelessly to elevate Malaysia’s name on the global stage, says PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said under Anwar’s leadership, Malaysia was also practising good governance to drive national development.

“Our president, once a reformist, is now a statesman. We are now the ASEAN Chair. He has succeeded in making Malaysia’s voice a unifying one. The Prime Minister is seen as a peacemaker, unafraid to share his views on the world stage, and his leadership is closely watched globally. This is the best model for us.

“In fact, the president gives us guidance and challenges. He is much older, yet stronger. Although we’re younger, sometimes we feel we can’t keep up with him... he’s so fast, with so many programmes. If he can work that hard, how can we say we’re tired or want to slow down? His spirit should be our driving force,” she said tonight.

Fuziah made the remarks when officiating the joint opening of the PKR Youth (AMK) Congress and Women’s Congress, also attended by PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Communications Minister; Central Election Committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories); Wanita chief and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek; and AMK chief and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Fuziah, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, also called on all PKR members, particularly the party wings, to work together to ensure the Prime Minister continues to lead the country into a second term.

“We are the driving force, the agents ensuring this agenda becomes reality by making sure MADANI policies not only take root but bear fruit for future generations.

“MADANI is not just a slogan; it is crucial that we translate it into behaviour, decision-making processes, and policies that will guide national development—and this requires us to harness all our strengths in the party,” she said.

To achieve this aspiration, Fuziah said party members must offer politics of value and service to the community, rather than rhetoric. She also stressed the importance of all members remaining united after the central leadership elections, which will take place tomorrow.

“Our next focus is the Sabah and Sarawak state elections before the General Election. We reconcile, we consolidate, we move as one team. We set aside differences and move as ‘Kita Keadilan’,” she said.

Fuziah also reminded delegates not to jeopardise the party just to fulfil personal agendas.

“We can differ in opinion, but this is our party. We are on a ship headed for our destination. If, in pursuing personal agendas, we punch holes in the ship, all of us will sink. Don’t take this lightly. It’s not easy to keep the ship safe. But if it sinks, it won’t just be those who made the holes who go down—we all will.

“Bring value-based politics. It’s okay to agree or disagree. We’re not fighting enemies. We’re competing among ourselves,” she said.