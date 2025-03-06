KUANTAN: Holidaymakers planning to visit popular tourist spots in Cameron Highlands are advised to plan their journeys carefully to avoid being caught in heavy traffic congestion.

Cameron Highlands police chief Supt Azri Ramli said visitors could consider renting motorcycles as a practical option to reach their preferred locations, facilitating easier movement around the holiday destination.

He said that severe traffic congestion in the resort areas often occurs during school holidays, and at the end of the month, when people receive their salaries.

“One of the contributing factors to this situation is the sharp increase in the number of vehicles, combined with limited parking spaces, and visitors stopping along the roadside to shop.

“Additionally, the area has only two-lane roads, and congestion often occurs at Kea Farm and Jalan Ringlet,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Videos on social media have gone viral, showing tourists stuck in lengthy traffic jams in the highland's resort areas.