PlanMalaysia to review UMNO urban renewal convention resolutions

PUTRAJAYA: The Town and Country Planning Department (PlanMalaysia) will examine each resolution presented at the Urban Renewal Convention organised by UMNO.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Alias Rameli said this move aligns with the agency’s mandate as the country’s development planner.

He stated that PlanMalaysia welcomes the convention resolutions because they align with government efforts to strengthen the urban renewal agenda.

The department is committed to ensuring each proposal will be reviewed to align with existing policies and provide comprehensive benefits to the people.

The recent UMNO-organised convention brought together various stakeholders to discuss urban redevelopment issues.

These discussions covered legal, socio-economic, and wellbeing aspects affecting residents in renewal areas.

The resolutions express UMNO’s commitment to finding solutions to problems faced by urban communities.

PlanMalaysia confirmed the input and resolutions will serve as important references in policy-making processes.

The department emphasised that urban renewal initiatives should not be driven solely by profit motives.

Renewal projects should instead centre on people’s wellbeing and balance various stakeholder interests.

The engagement process with all stakeholders will continue to be prioritised during bill drafting.

This approach ensures the Urban Renewal Bill being drafted remains comprehensive, fair and effective.

Close collaboration between government, local authorities, and developers is key to sustainable urban development.

Academic institutions, civil society, and political parties also play crucial roles in this collaborative framework.

The URA Convention serves as an important platform for building mutual understanding among stakeholders.

It helps formulate practical solutions benefiting both the people and the country’s development goals.

PlanMalaysia expressed appreciation for UMNO’s initiative in organising the convention.

The department affirmed its commitment to study resolutions that strengthen Malaysia’s urban renewal agenda.

This structured approach supports balanced and sustainable urban development matching Malaysia MADANI aspirations. – Bernama