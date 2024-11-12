KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the National Service Training Programme 3.0 (PLKN 3.0) next year, to be coordinated by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Defence, will give priority to students who used to join cadet activities in school.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim posted on Facebook that the matter was decided at the meeting of Lembaga Tatakelola Dewan Kenegaraan, which he chaired today.

“One of the issues raised at the meeting was the status of the PLKN 3.0 implementation, which will start in 2025, with me emphasising the importance of the programme being implemented carefully and improving the approach to suit the current situation.

Among those who attended the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Anwar said that, through the meeting, he was also informed about the progress of the implementation of the programme to build understanding and appreciation of the meaning of nationhood, which is very important to every Malaysian.

He said this was important so that the programme could produce a generation of young Malaysians who have high resilience, have tenacity in enduring life’s challenges and able to contribute to the country as responsible citizens.

“On the role of every citizen in building a nation, it is vital that comprehensive efforts be mobilised to strengthen identity, the strength of commitment to jointly develop the country and the readiness to defend our beloved homeland,“ he said.

Previously, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the ministry will carry out a 14-day trial run for PLKN 3.0, involving 200 male volunteers, from Jan 12 next year.

The trial run, to be held at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment in Kuala Lumpur, is open to all Malaysians aged between 18 and 20.