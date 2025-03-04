PLUS expects over 2 million vehicles daily during Aidilfitri return travel period

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) anticipates more than two million vehicles per day on its highways for three days starting tomorrow, as travellers make their way back to the Klang Valley after the Aidilfitri holidays.

In a statement, PLUS identified April 4, 5, and 6 as the peak travel days for the return journey.

To ease congestion, PLUS is encouraging highway users to plan their trips using the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule, available on the PLUS App.

“The MyPLUS-TTA digital schedule helps travellers plan more efficiently, ensuring smoother traffic flow and a more comfortable journey for all,” read the statement.

As an added incentive, PLUS is offering prizes worth up to RM20,000 to highway users who adhere to the MyPLUS-TTA schedule through the ‘Follow MyPLUS-TTA for Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ campaign on the PLUS App.

PLUS announced that six grand prize winners will each receive hotel vouchers worth RM2,500, while 50 consolation prize winners will get RM100 in Touch ’n Go eWallet credit each.

To participate, users need to register and follow the MyPLUS-TTA recommended schedule for travel on PLUS-operated highways and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) until April 6.

“By following MyPLUS-TTA, highway users can enjoy a smoother and more pleasant journey during the festive season,” the statement added.

PLUS also reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the travel experience by continuously improving its traffic management strategies during peak holiday periods.