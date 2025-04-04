Man falls from 22nd floor of apartment at Gat Lebuh Macallum

GEORGE TOWN: A 27-year-old man was found dead, believed to be after falling from the 22nd floor of an apartment in Gat Lebuh Macallum, here, yesterday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Timur Laut deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake, said the police were informed about the incident at 5.07 pm.

“Preliminary investigation found no criminal elements detected at the scene or on the body and further checks found that the victim is a resident at the apartment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body was sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) for a post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death.

Lee advised the public not to viral photos or videos of the incident.