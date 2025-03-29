MELAKA: Demonstrating his continued commitment to the welfare of the people, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has allocated RM426,000 in special aid to asnaf groups, orphans, imams and selected prospective Hajj pilgrims in Melaka ahead of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, said the allocation is a special contribution from the Prime Minister in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations next week.

“This is not an annual contribution but a special initiative by the Prime Minister, reflecting his concern for the development of Islam, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“A sum of RM10,000 has also been allocated to the surau at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) as part of a strategic contribution to the police force, enabling them to further enhance religious programmes at their surau,” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar was speaking to reporters after officiating the ‘Rintis Komuniti Rakyat MADANI: Pra Syawal’ programme at the Nurul Hidayah Mosque in Batu Berendam today. Also present was Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director Datuk Ismail Yusop.

He said as part of the programme, 138 imams in Melaka Tengah, 120 in Alor Gajah and 95 in Jasin each received RM500, while RM10,000 was distributed to 15 selected mosques in Melaka Tengah and five mosques each in Alor Gajah and Jasin, totaling RM250,000.

The programme, organised by J-KOM in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), the Melaka Islamic Religious Council and the Melaka State Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), underscores the government’s commitment to engaging with the people and ensuring that the benefits reach all layers of society, especially during Ramadan.