PM Anwar arrives in Rome for official visit to strengthen Malaysia-Italy ties

ROME: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here Tuesday for a three-day working visit to the third-largest economy in the European Union (EU).

The aircraft carrying the Prime Minister landed at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport at 8.20 pm (2.20 am Wednesday, Malaysia time).

On hand to welcome Anwar at the airport were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Italy Datuk Zahid Rastam, Italian Senior Ambassador for Protocol Affairs Fabrizio Romano and former Italian Ambassador to Malaysia Massimo Rustico.

Anwar said he hoped the visit would strengthen Malaysia-Italy ties and deepen strategic cooperation, as well as to elevate ASEAN-EU engagement in a challenging global landscape.

“This visit, which comes at the invitation of my counterpart, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the long-standing bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Italy based on the principles and spirit of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

“Malaysia sees Italy as an important strategic partner in the European continent and we are committed to expanding cooperation in trade and investment, defence industry and the energy transition sector,“ said Anwar.

Furthermore, as ASEAN Chairman, Anwar said this visit will also enhance the value of the relationship between the Southeast Asian region and Europe in the increasingly challenging geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape.

“I am confident that this visit will open a new chapter that is more dynamic, yielding concrete benefits and taking Malaysia-Italy relations to a new and higher level,“ he added.

During the visit, Anwar is accompanied by Mohamad, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Also part of the delegation is Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Immediately upon arrival at the capital, Anwar and delegation attended a gathering with Malaysian diaspora in the country.

On July 3, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart at Chigi Palace.

According to Zahid, the meeting will provide an opportunity for both leaders to take stock of the current state of Malaysia-Italy relations and explore avenues to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, defence technology, and energy.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership, ASEAN-European Union Dialogue Relations, and the situation in the Middle East.

As ASEAN Chair for 2025, Anwar is expected to also highlight Malaysia’s priorities and ASEAN’s efforts in addressing regional and global challenges.

The Prime Minister will also officiate the Malaysia-Italy Economic Partnership Roundtable on Wednesday, which will bring together industry leaders from both countries to explore trade and investment collaboration.

During the business engagement event, Anwar is set to meet captains of Industry from 36 Italian firms, including multinational companies such as Leonardo SpA, STMicroelectronics and Ferrero.

Italy is the third-largest national economy in the EU and the world’s eighth-largest by gross domestic product.

He is also scheduled to meet leaders of the local Muslim community.

Malaysia and Italy enjoy longstanding and multifaceted relations, underpinned by strong economic ties, growing trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.