PM Anwar arrives in Timor-Leste to strengthen ties and support ASEAN bid

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Timor-Leste today for a historic two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and supporting the nation’s imminent accession as the 11th member of ASEAN.

His special aircraft landed at the Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport at 2.43 pm local time, which was 1.43 pm Malaysian time.

President Dr José Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão were on hand to welcome the Malaysian premier upon his arrival.

Also present to greet him were Malaysian Ambassador to Timor-Leste Datuk Amarjit Singh Sarjit Singh and the country’s Chief of Protocol Juvencio Martins.

Anwar is accompanied on the visit by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Department and the Foreign Ministry are also part of the Malaysian delegation.

The welcome ceremony featured Anwar inspecting a static guard of honour before being presented with a Tais, a traditional handwoven textile of deep cultural significance.

The event also included performances by a traditional welcoming troupe and a school drum band.

In a rare ceremonial gesture, Anwar was then invited to join President Ramos-Horta for a ride in a Mini Moke, an open-top classic vehicle.

Ramos-Horta personally drove the car with Anwar seated beside him in the front passenger seat while Prime Minister Gusmão rode in the back.

The use of the Moke, long associated with Ramos-Horta’s personal style and informal public outreach, added a distinctive cultural touch to the leaders’ journey from the airport to a nearby hotel.

This visit marks the first by a Malaysian Prime Minister to Timor-Leste in 22 years, underscoring Malaysia’s consistent support for the country’s ASEAN aspirations.

Malaysia was the first ASEAN nation to establish an embassy in Dili on the eve of Timor-Leste’s independence in May 2002.

Malaysia has remained one of Timor-Leste’s strongest advocates as the young democratic nation prepares to become ASEAN’s 11th member at the 47th Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Beyond the ceremonial warmth, the visit is expected to deepen practical cooperation between the two countries.

More than 1,000 Timorese citizens have benefited from training under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

A total of 55 Timorese students are currently pursuing their studies in Malaysia.

Economic and people-to-people ties have been boosted by Batik Air’s direct Kuala Lumpur–Dili flights, which were launched in June 2025.

The introduction of 30-day visa-free travel for Malaysians visiting Timor-Leste in August has further facilitated connections.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste stood at US$18.72 million (RM85.68 million) for the full year of 2024.

Malaysia’s exports to Timor-Leste amounted to US$18.37 million (RM84.06 million) during that period.

Imports from Timor-Leste to Malaysia totalled US$0.35 million (RM1.62 million) in 2024.

Trade between January and July this year reached US$6.65 million (RM26.88 million).

More than 200 Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are currently active in Timor-Leste across various sectors.

These Malaysian businesses operate in sectors including food, hospitality, retail, and automotive services. – Bernama