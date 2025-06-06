PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today joined in the takbir raya at Surau Al-Ikhwan, Jalan Pinggiran Putra, here in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha, which falls tomorrow.

Imam Mustafa Kamal Abdullah led the takbir raya ceremony, attended by more than 500 worshippers after Friday prayers. He also delivered the Aidiladha sermon titled ‘Falsafah Arafah’ (The Philosophy of Arafah).

Earlier, dressed in a grey baju Melayu, Anwar arrived at the mosque at 1 pm after having lunch at Restoran Pak Zain Patin on Jalan Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Dugang in Dengkil, near here.

He also took the time to interact with the restaurant’s kitchen staff and customers.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was also present.