PM Anwar calls for unity and compassion on Deepavali celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to use the occasion of Deepavali to promote unity and reach out to those in need.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening the spirit of togetherness that underpins the nation’s strength.

Anwar highlighted that as a nation rich in cultural diversity and traditions, it is essential to continuously nurture mutual respect and understanding among all communities.

He described Deepavali as arriving with joy and bringing the spirit of the Festival of Lights.

The Prime Minister noted that the festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

He also stated that Deepavali represents the victory of knowledge over ignorance.

Anwar expressed his hope that Deepavali would be celebrated with hearts full of gratitude and a renewed spirit of intellectual awakening.

He wished for the dignity and progress of the people to continue rising during this festive period.

The Prime Minister said this would pave the way for a more harmonious and prosperous Malaysia.

Anwar extended his Deepavali greetings to all Hindus in his Facebook post today. – Bernama