PM Anwar chairs first meeting of MTMM for 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired the first meeting of the Malaysia MADANI Action Council (MTMM) for 2025.

In a post on Facebook, he said the MTMM is the highest forum aimed at setting policies and directions, as well as making decisions on issues related to the implementation of the Malaysia MADANI Agenda.

“Various matters were discussed with MTMM members regarding the strengthening and improvement of the governance of the MADANI Government, with a focus on enhancing efficiency in service delivery to the people,” he posted.

Anwar said proposals and decisions made by the MTMM will be followed up by the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR), led by the Chief Secretary to the Government.

“I believe that well-coordinated efforts among government agencies will ensure that the targeted goals are achieved and yield more efficient results,” he said.