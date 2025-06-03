Gianfranco Zola to headline The Famous CFC Bangkok

... as Ascott presents Chelsea’s global fan experience for the second time this season

The Famous CFC in Bangkok is the 2nd edition of the global fan engagement event that Ascott will be hosting as Official Global Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club

THE Ascott Limited (Ascott), the Official Global Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, is excited to bring The Famous CFC to Bangkok, Thailand, as the event’s presenting partner. Building on the remarkable success of the Singapore edition, Ascott is proud to bring the immersive global fan experience series to another of Chelsea’s passionate Southeast Asian fanbases. Scheduled for April 25-26, the two-day celebration will be held at Ascott properties across Bangkok, including Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok and Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok, promising an extraordinary experience for Chelsea supporters and members of Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme.

The upcoming Famous CFC in Bangkok will feature Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, a beloved figure among fans for his exceptional contributions to the club from 1996 to 2003. A two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, Zola’s impact on the Blues was immeasurable, with supporters voting him the club’s greatest-ever player in 2003. Zola’s star power was on full display during the Singapore edition of The Famous CFC on Nov 30 and Dec 1, 2024 - where he received an overwhelmingly warm reception from fans, many of whom travelled from across the region to meet him. The Famous CFC is an international fan engagement programme designed by Chelsea to strengthen its bond with supporters worldwide while fostering collaboration with international partners and brands.