PM Anwar commends cartoonist Zunar for resilience in art industry

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded cartoonist Zunar for his persistent efforts in revitalising Malaysia’s art scene through politically charged works, despite facing numerous challenges. Speaking at the launch of *Melukis Dengan Hati: Biografi Perjalanan Seni 50 Tahun Karya Zunar*, Anwar acknowledged the depth of Zunar’s critiques, which often carry significant political weight.

“An artist’s sketches are the outpouring of the heart, driven by conviction. When a work is created freely and sincerely, the risks it carries are equally great,“ Anwar said. He noted that while Zunar’s art may not always align with official views, such expression is vital in a democratic society.

Zunar, whose real name is Zulkiflee Anwar Haque, has long been known for his sharp political satire. Anwar urged the public to support the artist by purchasing his newly launched biography, as past works were often reproduced without permission. “We should repay him by buying this book. For decades, he contributed during the reform era, yet people reprinted his works instead of buying them,“ he added.

The 230-page book traces Zunar’s career, from early contributions in *Bambino* and *Gila-Gila* magazines to his work in *Berita Harian*, *Harakah*, and *MalaysiaKini*. The event was attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. - Bernama