PM Anwar commends upgraded KLIA Aerotrain after test ride

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today tested the newly upgraded KLIA Aerotrain, describing the ride as “Good... faster than before.” The visit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA1) marked the full resumption of the RM456 million revamped train service.

Anwar arrived at 1 pm, accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani. The Prime Minister took the driverless train from the Contact Pier to the Satellite Building, where he was briefed on the system’s enhancements under MAHB’s Airport Regeneration Plan.

The modernised Aerotrain, a key feature of KLIA since 1998, now operates with Alstom Innovia APM 300R trainsets. Each three-car unit can carry up to 270 passengers, reaching speeds of 56 kilometres per hour, cutting travel time between terminals to under three minutes.

Mohd Izani stated that the system underwent six months of testing by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), ensuring technical and safety compliance. The upgrade aims to reduce service disruptions and enhance passenger comfort.

KLIA Terminal 1 handles over 100,000 passengers daily, with the Aerotrain serving as a crucial link for international transit travellers. MAHB expects the improved system to support KLIA’s recovery ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.