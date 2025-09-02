PM Anwar engages with top Chinese business leaders

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday led a series of strategic discussions with top Chinese industry titans to boost investment and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

Anwar is currently in the Chinese capital on a four-day working visit.

In the morning, he met with JD.com’s top management led by JD Logistics chief executive officer and member of strategy executive Hu Wei.

JD.com, a member of the NASDAQ 100 and Fortune Global 500 company, is the largest e-commerce retailer in China, serving over 580 million shoppers across China.

The technology-driven company operates the largest fulfilment infrastructure in China, which enables 90 per cent of orders to be delivered within the same or next day.

Additionally, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, met with the leadership team from China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) led by its chairman Chen Nanxiang, who is also Yangtze Memory Technologies chairman.

CSIA is an umbrella body comprising companies, experts and institutions involved in manufacturing, design and development related to the semiconductor industry.

Joining the business meetings were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. - Bernama