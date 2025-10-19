PM Anwar extends Deepavali greetings, calls for unity and progress

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended Deepavali greetings to all Hindus in Malaysia.

In his video message for the festival, he expressed hope this year’s celebration would symbolise Malaysians uniting in progress, enlightenment and justice.

He called for casting aside darkness and oppression during this festive period.

“May Deepavali bring light and happiness to Malaysian families,“ Anwar said.

Deepavali, known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated tomorrow. – Bernama