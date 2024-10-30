PM Anwar extends Deepavali greetings to hindu devotees

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished Happy Deepavali to all Hindu devotees in Malaysia.

“Today marks, from a historical perspective, the victory over oppression and darkness, leading to the light of truth and justice.

“May we joyfully celebrate this festivity among Malaysians of various races and religions, sharing in the celebration and happiness. Thank you, Nandri,” he said in a short video message for Deepavali posted on his Facebook page.

Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated tomorrow.