PM Anwar extends Songkran greetings to Malaysian Siamese community

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended Songkran greetings to the Siamese community in Malaysia.

He said the Songkran celebration in Malaysia, especially in states such as Kedah, Perlis and Kelantan, symbolises the strengthening of family and community bonds, the start of a sacred new year, respect for elders and the reinforcement of social unity, all celebrated with rich customs and traditions.

“This celebration also reminds us that unity does not lie merely in tolerance, but in the recognition and appreciation of each community’s cultural heritage.

“The Siamese community is an important part of our national mosaic, contributing to the richness of Malaysia’s identity,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said the MADANI government always preserves and celebrates this diversity, and he urged the public to continue nurturing mutual understanding and strengthening unity for shared prosperity.

Songkran is the traditional New Year celebration of the Thai community and several other Southeast Asian countries, including the Siamese community in Malaysia.

It is typically celebrated in April each year, with the main festivities taking place between April 13 and 15.