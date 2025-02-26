PM Anwar holds breakfast meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart

HANOI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a breakfast meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, here today.

Accompanying them during the breakfast meeting at a local hotel were delegations from both countries.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister remarked that this was his first working visit to Vietnam since Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025.

The Prime Minister arrived in Hanoi last night and is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum today.

The forum, titled “Building a United, Inclusive, and Resilient ASEAN Amidst Global Transformation,“ is organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Upon his arrival last night, Anwar paid a courtesy call on the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, and Timor-Leste’s President, José Ramos-Horta.