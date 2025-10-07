PM Anwar invites Malaysians to Gaza solidarity rally at Axiata Arena tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all Malaysians to join the Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza rally at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, tomorrow at 8 pm.

In a heartfelt Facebook message, Anwar said the rally aims to unite Malaysians across all backgrounds in support of the Palestinian struggle.

The event will also honour the 23 Malaysian humanitarian activists who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

“Let us come together in one voice, shoulder to shoulder, to demand freedom, dignity, and sovereignty for Palestine,” he wrote.

Anwar expressed confidence that the spirit of justice and peace beats strongly in the hearts of every Malaysian.

“I believe that within the pulse of every Malaysian lies a deep resolve to champion global justice and peace,” he added.

He concluded with, “See you tomorrow night, Insya-Allah.”

Activist Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, CEO of Cinta Gaza Malaysia, confirmed their attendance at the rally.

He posted that the activists will arrive home from Istanbul at 10 pm tonight.

Last Thursday, 23 Malaysian activists under the GSF mission were detained by the Zionist regime’s military.

Their ship was intercepted in the waters of R3 Red Zone in the Mediterranean Sea.

They were then taken to the port of Ashdod, Israel.

They were reportedly released from Israeli custody and departed from Ramon Airport at 6.45 pm Malaysian time yesterday.

The activists arrived in Istanbul at 8.40 pm Malaysian time.

The group includes singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah.

Also involved are Farah Lee, Danish Nazran Murad, singer Zizi Kirana, and Musa Nuwayri.

Other participants are Iylia Balqis, Sul Aidil, Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, and Zulfadhli Khiruddin.

The list continues with Rusydi Ramli, Razali Awang, influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin (Ardell Aryana), and PU Rahmat.

Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar, Norazman Ishak, Zainal Rashid, and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah are also included.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (Haroqs), Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, and Taufiq Mohd Razif complete the group.

The GSF mission comprised over 500 activists from 45 countries.

They set sail for Gaza to break the illegal Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

The mission has drawn global attention and renewed calls for international action against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. – Bernama