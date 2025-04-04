PM Anwar meets Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a visit from Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto at his office in Putrajaya today.

Anwar said in a Facebook post that the meeting was held to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation involving Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We are taking full advantage of the close friendship between the two countries, especially in strengthening more trade activities involving Indonesian and Malaysian entrepreneurs in various related sectors,” he said.

He said priority was also given to strengthening and renewing economic synergies, reflecting the commitment to fostering strong cooperation between Indonesia and Malaysia to an even better level in the future.

Anwar also said that, as the ASEAN chairman this year, Malaysia needs the cooperation of all neighbouring countries including Indonesia to boost the country’s capabilities as an investment, tourism and trade destination in this region and also globally.

The discussion was also attended by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said in his Facebook post that the meeting also discussed strategies to strengthen the regional economy.

“In a global environment full of uncertainty, ASEAN unity is no longer an option, but a necessity. Let us strengthen the regional economy for shared prosperity,” he said.

He added that at a time when the global economy is in turmoil, ASEAN’s voice needs to be louder.