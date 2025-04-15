KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim paid his last respects to the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi at the National Mosque here today.

Anwar arrived at the main prayer hall of the National Mosque at about 1 pm accompanied by several ministers.

Among the ministers accompanying the Prime Minister were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Anwar then spent a few minutes meeting Tun Abdullah’s family members.

Tun Abdullah’s wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, his daughter Nori Abdullah and her husband Khairy Jamaluddin were among the family members who were by the late Tun Abdullah’s body throughout the last rites.

Also paying their last respects were Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusoff.

Ahmad Zahid and Fadillah were welcomed by Kamaluddin Abdullah, the son of the late Tun Abdullah.

Tun Abdullah, 85, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm last night and IJN in a statement said the statesman was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing breathing difficulty.