PM Anwar rallies Harimau Malaya ahead of Vietnam clash

KUALA LUMPUR: After the conclusion of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Annual National Congress in Johor Bahru today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took the opportunity to meet with the Harimau Malaya squad currently undergoing training in the state capital.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he offered words of encouragement to the national team ahead of an important match in the final round of qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup against Vietnam next month.

“All Malaysians will stand firmly behind you, offering unwavering support,” he said.

Last month, Harimau Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski was reported as saying that he was confident that his team had the capability to upset the Golden Dragons in the crucial Group F tie of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on June 10.

Malaysia have lost five matches to Vietnam across all competitions, including their most recent encounter — a 3-0 defeat in the group stage of the 2022 ASEAN Cup (formerly known as the AFF Cup).

Cklamovski’s squad currently sit in second place in Group F after one match, sharing three points with Vietnam at the top, while Nepal and Laos remain at the bottom with no points.