LUMUT: The Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Act, which came into effect yesterday (June 14), marks the most significant reform in the country’s journalism landscape, realised under the MADANI Government.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the MADANI Government had succeeded in realising the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) after nearly 50 years of anticipation among media practitioners.

“This is the most significant reform that we (MADANI Government) have introduced. With the establishment of the Media Council, media organisations can now independently and freely deliberate on matters such as journalistic ethics and the future of the media in our country, without interference or influence from any party, including the government,” he said.

“For us, especially our colleagues in Keadilan (PKR) within Pakatan Harapan, as well as our friends in UMNO who have long championed media freedom, this has become a reality with the establishment of the Media Council,” he said.

He was speaking at the Communications Minister and the MADANI Community session, held in conjunction with the Northern Zone B Akademi Asas Penerangan (ASAS) programme organised by the Department of Information (JaPen) at Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Marine Engineering Technology (UniKL-MIMET) here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and JaPen director-general Julina Johan.

Fahmi, at a press conference following the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 main celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) yesterday, announced that the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Act would come into effect on June 14, 2025.

He also announced that he would soon hold a meeting with the 12 members of the MMC founding board to assist in shaping the council’s next steps and future activities.

The three-day HAWANA 2025 celebration, which concludes today, is organised by the Ministry of Communications, with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency.

The date May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day to commemorate the publication of the first edition of “Utusan Melayu” newspaper on May 29, 1939, honouring the contributions and services of media professionals as vital agents in shaping an informed society.