SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his appreciation for the leadership of parties within the Unity Government, which he said continues to uphold the administration’s stability.

The PKR president said that party leaders, especially UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, have demonstrated strong commitment by not entertaining any attempts to disrupt the government’s stability.

“We must appreciate the support of our partners, particularly UMNO led by Ahmad Zahid, as well as GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah), who have not entertained any efforts to undermine the existing harmony.

“The challenges faced by our partners, especially UMNO, are far more complex. They have endured painful episodes of electoral defeat and betrayal that are significantly more challenging than what we have experienced,” he said.

In his speech at the opening of the Selangor PKR Divisions, Women’s Wing and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) annual general meetings today, Anwar urged all PKR members and leaders to value the cooperation, spirit and consensus demonstrated by the leadership of parties within the Unity Government, particularly UMNO.

In his speech, Anwar also expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in instructing all parties not to debate the Addendum Decree issue and to respect the legal process.

He said the Sultan’s decree effectively put an end to attempts by certain parties to exploit the issue.

Yesterday, during the Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat programme in Kuantan on Thursday night, Al-Sultan Abdullah decreed that all parties should refrain from further debating the Addendum Decree as it is already under legal proceedings.

On the upcoming PKR elections expected in May, Anwar said leadership at the division level should not be dominated by any particular ethnic group, in line with the party’s principle of inclusivity.

“I urge all members to understand this. Ensure representation from all communities. Some divisions may have 20 per cent Chinese and 10 per cent Indian members, while others may have none at all.

“This should be considered in the elections in line with the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

Anwar also urged candidates contesting party positions not to misuse government positions but to rely on their own strengths, principles and capabilities.