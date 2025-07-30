PM Anwar’s diplomacy showcases Islamic peace values in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, as the current ASEAN Chair, has played a leading role in promoting peaceful solutions and diplomatic negotiations among member states, said the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM).

IKIM director-general Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil, in praising Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s success in mediating a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on Monday, said the achievement symbolises Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to regional unity and stability.

Mohamed Azam, in a statement, said Anwar’s wisdom in bringing the two conflicting parties together reflects Islamic leadership that upholds justice, peace and human dignity, while also demonstrating the effectiveness of diplomacy grounded in patience, wisdom and firmness in addressing conflict.

“Malaysia’s success in reconciling the two parties shows the world that true strength lies not in military might, but in moral principles, ethics and transparency in managing conflict. This is a core teaching in Islam.

“IKIM calls on all Malaysians to express gratitude for this achievement and to value peace as the foundation for development and well-being. IKIM remains committed to promoting Islamic values that advocate peace, understanding, and respect among all people,” he said.

As an institution under the Prime Minister’s Department dedicated to promoting a true understanding of Islam, IKIM believes this achievement can serve as an example to the international community on how diplomacy based on ethics and values can help resolve longstanding disputes.

Thailand and Cambodia have a history of diplomatic friction over an 817-kilometre undemarcated stretch of their shared border. Tensions escalated on May 28 following a skirmish near the disputed Preah Vihear area, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier. - Bernama