PM Anwar’s France visit strengthens Malaysia-EU ties, new deals signed

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s two-day visit as a success, marking a revival of bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. The visit included high-level meetings, business engagements, and a keynote speech at Sorbonne University Paris.

Macron noted the significance of the visit, the first by a high-ranking Malaysian official in 15 years. He highlighted key agreements, including mineral collaborations and aircraft purchases, as milestones in strengthening France-Malaysia relations. “This visit is a success. We also heard your speech at the university, and that is a very important moment,“ Macron said during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace.

Anwar’s lecture at Sorbonne University, titled “Southeast Asia and Europe: Recalibrating The Terms of Engagement,“ called for equal partnerships between the regions. Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to ASEAN, citing his recent visits to Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore as part of broader regional engagement.

Major deals were sealed during the visit. AirAsia signed a US$12.25 billion agreement for Airbus 321XLR aircraft, with deliveries expected by 2028. Additionally, Petronas expanded its joint ventures with French firms in Latin America and Africa. Anwar also witnessed an MoU between 3P Capital Advisers and Ardian, opening private investment opportunities for Malaysians.

French industrial firms Imerys and Arkema pledged further investments in Malaysia, supporting sustainable manufacturing and specialty chemicals. Anwar expressed optimism about Macron’s potential visit to Malaysia after the 2025 Francophonie Summit in Cambodia.

France remains a top EU trade partner for Malaysia, with bilateral trade reaching RM15.95 billion in 2024. Anwar’s delegation included key ministers, underscoring the strategic importance of the trip. The Prime Minister will next attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil. -BERNAMA