KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his appreciation to the students and teachers for the creative Raya cards they sent him in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

He described the messages and writings in the Raya cards as being very meaningful, thus adding to the festive cheer of the celebration.

“Thank you for your notes, all you students and teachers, in conjunction with this Aidilfitri. Your thoughtful greetings in the Raya cards have brightened the Aidilfitri celebration for my family and me this year.

“I pray for the health and well-being of everyone, Insya-Allah,” he said in a video clip posted on Facebook today.

In the two-minute video clip, Anwar also read some of the cards, including from Sekolah Kebangsaan Desa Bakti (Pendidikan Khas), and some students also took the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister for his autograph as a memento.

He also apologised for not being able to reply to all the Raya cards sent to him, saying: “To all the kind-hearted children reminding me to reply, I apologise if I can’t reply to everyone.”