PM Anwar to close Perak MADANI Rakyat 2025 in Lumut

LUMUT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the closing ceremony of the Perak MADANI Rakyat (PMR) 2025 programme at Lumut Waterfront later today.

Marking the final day of the public outreach initiative, the event will include a satellite programme in which Anwar is scheduled to visit the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and attend a kenduri rakyat (communal feast) with naval personnel at the Lumut naval base.

As part of the closing proceedings, the prime minister will present a symbolic cheque for the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI (SejaTi MADANI) initiative, before touring service booths set up by various ministries and government agencies.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad are also expected to attend.

The day’s activities include a public health forum titled War on Sugar, healthy cooking demonstrations by the Health Ministry and financial literacy sessions under the Let’s Save with NUR@PETRA initiative. Cybersecurity awareness is also on the agenda, with talks on scam prevention and a Kahoot-based quiz challenge.

Cultural performances from traditional troupe Selendang Perak, buskers and prize giveaways round out the day’s programme.

Perak is the second state to host the large-scale PMR event, organised by the Prime Minister’s Department’s Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) in collaboration with the Higher Education Ministry. The first edition was held in Tawau, Sabah from May 9 to 11.