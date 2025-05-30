PM Anwar to deliver Special Address at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a one-day working visit to Singapore on Saturday to participate in the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue.

According to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, Anwar’s invitation to the forum—held during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year—reflects international recognition of the country’s leadership in promoting regional peace and security.

“The dialogue is an international annual event, serving as platform for leaders and officials to discuss regional and global security challenges,“ the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Anwar will deliver the Special Address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

In addition to addressing the region’s premier defence summit, Anwar will hold a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Both leaders are expected to review the state of Malaysia-Singapore relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In 2024, Singapore was Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner globally and the largest within ASEAN.

Bilateral trade increased by 8.9 per cent to RM396.22 billion (US$86.69 billion), representing 13.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

Malaysia’s exports to Singapore were valued at RM230.86 billion (US$50.53 billion), while imports from Singapore reached RM143.73 billion (US$31.45 billion).

The ministry said that as close neighbours and key ASEAN partners, Malaysia and Singapore enjoy robust and multi-faceted cooperation.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.