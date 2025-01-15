LONDON: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will kick-off his five-day working visit to the United Kingdom (UK) with a four-eyed meeting with his counterpart Keir Starmer here on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm (9 pm Malaysian time) at the premier’s office at No. 10, Downing Street.

Anwar, representing Malaysia as the current chair of ASEAN, and Starmer will then lead their respective delegations at a bilateral meeting, focusing on strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

The premier will be accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland Datuk Zakri Jaafar.

During the meeting, both leaders are also expected to touch on various bilateral issues, as well as the situation in Myanmar and Palestine.

The UK government led by Starmer has suspended the sale of some weapons to Israel and requested accelerated humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank.

Later in the day, Anwar who is also the Finance Minister, will attend a product launching by YTL Group UK.

UK is Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner in Europe, with the total trade between them amounting to RM15.30 billion (US$3.34 billion) in the first 11 months of 2024.