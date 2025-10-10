PM Anwar to table Budget 2026 in Dewan Rakyat this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to table Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat at 4 pm today.

It is the fourth budget presented under the MADANI government led by Anwar and the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), serving as the primary basis for the implementation of the country’s development plans over the next five years.

The tabling of Budget 2026 will be broadcast live on local television and social media platforms, including BERNAMA TV, which will also air the Budget 2026 Pre-Presentation Analysis Special Programme at 3 pm.

According to the pre-Budget 2025 statement on the Ministry of Finance’s dedicated budget website, Budget 2026 will continue the momentum established on the strong foundation laid by previous MADANI budgets.

Budget 2026 will also continue to uphold the three central pillars of the MADANI Economy, namely raising the ceiling of national growth, raising the floor of the people’s living standards, and driving good governance and public service reform.

In the face of global uncertainty and increased competition, Budget 2026 will focus on advancing Malaysia’s long-term economic agenda while addressing short-term challenges to sustain growth momentum and safeguard economic resilience.

The pre-Budget 2026 statement further highlighted that efforts will be undertaken to improve the people’s well-being through targeted, outcome-based assistance to enhance their quality of life.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said during a briefing on Budget 2026 with media editors in Putrajaya on Wednesday that the Fourth MADANI Government Budget would focus on safeguarding the people’s welfare, strengthening the economy and reinforcing the nation’s sustainable and inclusive foundations.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar on the Parliament’s website, the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 will be debated by Members of Parliament for eight days at the policy stage, followed by ministerial winding-up sessions from Oct 29 to Nov 4.

The debate at the committee stage will take place from Nov 5 to 27, after which it is expected to be passed by the Dewan Rakyat - Bernama