PM Anwar urges MoHE, UMS not to disrupt students’ studies over caricature

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to ensure students involved in a recent anti-corruption protest face no academic repercussions. The rally, which included burning a caricature resembling Anwar, was held as part of the Gempur Rasuah Sabah 2.0 event last Saturday.

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, stated during the PMO briefing that the students’ actions should be seen as a bold expression of youth voices on integrity and corruption. He highlighted that the burning of the caricature symbolized a call for reform, a principle Anwar, as a former student activist, strongly supports.

“The Prime Minister understands the students’ perspective, having once led reformist demonstrations himself. He views criticism, even if harsh, as vital to democracy,” Tunku Nashrul said.

The Suara Mahasiswa UMS group organized the rally, marching through Kota Kinabalu with placards addressing Sabah’s corruption and water supply issues. The event included setting fire to a caricature of Anwar, sparking discussions on freedom of expression.

Tunku Nashrul reiterated the government’s commitment to reform, emphasizing that anti-corruption efforts will continue systematically for the nation’s prosperity.