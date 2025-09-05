PM Anwar urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad in nation-building

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysian Muslims to embrace the traditions and practices of Prophet Muhammad SAW in addressing the nation’s development challenges.

He highlighted that Prophet Muhammad’s leadership in Madinah established foundational principles of modernity including human dignity and justice.

The Prime Minister stated that these principles encompass the rule of law, knowledge pursuit, morality, and religion-based humanitarian values.

Anwar described the Madani society formed by the Prophet in Madinah as the khayra ummah or superior community.

He characterised this community by strong faith, good values, service to humanity, and commitment to virtue while eliminating wrongdoings.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that understanding the Prophet’s teachings would guide Muslims toward greater discipline and optimism.

He believes this spiritual foundation will mobilise the Muslim community to work harder for a better future.