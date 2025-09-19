PM Anwar visits Sabah landslide and flood victims, 14 dead

PENAMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited multiple areas in Penampang and Kota Kinabalu today to assess damage from recent floods and landslides that have killed 14 people and displaced thousands.

Accompanied by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Anwar arrived at Country Heights at 2.55 pm to survey a landslide site and meet affected residents.

The Monday landslide forced the evacuation of over 30 homes as a safety precaution.

At 3.25 pm, the Prime Minister proceeded to the temporary relief centre at SMK St Paul Kolopis, where he was welcomed by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Anwar spent 15 minutes interacting with evacuees before heading to another relief centre in Kampung Sarapung.

He received a briefing on the September 12 landslide incident in Kampung Sarapung that claimed the life of a 97-year-old man.

Anwar later visited the Gaya Teacher Education Institute campus in Kota Kinabalu at 4.30 pm to inspect landslide damage there.

The Prime Minister demonstrated clear empathy by personally asking residents about their needs and listening to their concerns, including health issues.

His recurring assurance to victims was simple: “Don’t worry, we’re doing everything we can to help all of you.”

According to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, 2,256 individuals from 710 families are currently housed at evacuation centres.

Landslides in the state have claimed 13 lives to date, while one person has died due to flooding.

Frankie Dahing, 60, from Kampung Kolopis, said he was touched by Anwar’s presence and concern.

“We’re truly grateful for the government’s concern, especially the Prime Minister’s. His visit and the aid provided have definitely eased our burden,” said Frankie, who has been sheltering at the SMK St. Paul Kolopis relief centre since Tuesday.

Lorina Giliti, 32, from Kampung Kambazan, described meeting the Prime Minister for the first time as a moving experience.

“We are so thankful for the help provided, but what touched us the most was that the Prime Minister himself came to see us. I’m grateful I had the chance to shake his hand,” she said.

Amber Isaac, 25, from Kampung Sarapung, appreciated the Prime Minister’s visit to one of the hardest-hit areas.

“Our village was among the worst affected. The main road was blocked by landslides for up to three kilometres. Yet the Prime Minister made the effort to come all the way here. It means a lot. This is the kind of leader we truly admire,” she added. – Bernama